Tether has become a minority shareholder in Juventus.

Although it has not been officially disclosed, Calciomercato wrote that the cryptocurrency company owns approximately 5.01% of the shares, Idman.biz reports.

Tether said in a statement that the investment in Juventus is of a strategic nature.

The company's CEO Paolo Ardoino commented on the deal as follows: "We will return Juventus to its former glory."

