Best of the Year: Zira and Sumgayit at opposite extremes

Tomorrow, the XXIII round of the Misli Premier League will kick off.

With these matches, more than half of the third round of the championship will be behind, Idman.biz reports.

Teams have already completed four rounds of the third nine-round phase. These 20 matches have taken place in 2025.

An interesting question arises: who has performed better after the winter break? Let's take a look at the provisional tournament table for 2025, where 51 goals have been scored.

Zira is the best team of the year. After starting with three consecutive victories under Rashad Sadigov's leadership, they were only left empty-handed after a match with Neftchi.

Three teams earned seven points after the break. These are teams that finished 2024 as outsiders: Neftchi, Kapaz, and Sabail, all of which are fighting to save their season after being in the 8th-10th positions last year.

The leader of the championship, Qarabag, and its closest follower, Araz-Nakhchivan, still don’t fully resemble their usual selves. Similarly, Sabah could be considered a mid-tier team in 2025.

The most unsuccessful start among the contenders belongs to Turan Tovuz. Shamakhi and Sumgayit, who finished in the middle of the standings last year (6th-7th), have been the least successful teams after the break. The latter has not only failed to win but has also been deprived of scoring any goals.

It is worth noting that the games of the XXIII round will be held from February 15-17.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz