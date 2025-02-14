14 February 2025
Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks

The ranking of Real Madrid’s greatest comebacks in the UEFA Champions League has been revealed.

According to Goal, the list features 10 unforgettable turnaround matches in the club’s history. Some of these comebacks changed the outcome of a single match, while others decided the fate of an entire tie, Idman.biz reports.

Topping the list is the iconic 2021/22 semi-final comeback against Manchester City, where Rodrygo scored twice in the 90th and 91st minutes, forcing extra time. Karim Benzema’s penalty in the 95th minute sealed Real’s spot in the final.

Here’s the full list of Real Madrid’s 10 greatest comebacks in the Champions League:
1. Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (2022) – Semi-final
2. Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid (2014) – Final
3. Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (2022) – Round of 16
4. Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (2022) – Quarter-final (advanced on aggregate)
5. Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich (2024) – Quarter-final
6. Real Madrid 3-0 Wolfsburg (2016) – Quarter-final
7. Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid (2025) – Knockout stage
8. Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid (2023) – Round of 16
9. Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich (2017) – Quarter-final
10. Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (2018) – Quarter-final (advanced on aggregate)

Real Madrid’s history of dramatic comebacks solidifies their reputation as the kings of European football, capable of turning any tie around regardless of the situation.

Idman.biz

