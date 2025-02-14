14 February 2025
EN

Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO

Football
News
14 February 2025 09:12
7
Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO

The UEFA Europa League play-off stage kicked off with an action-packed slate of first-leg fixtures.

Eight matches were played, with Turkish powerhouses Fenerbahce and Galatasaray both in action, Idman.biz reports.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce delivered a dominant performance at home, securing a 3-0 victory over Anderlecht, leaving their Belgian opponents with no response.

However, Galatasaray faced a tough outing in the Netherlands, falling 1-4 against AZ Alkmaar. The reigning Turkish champions now face a difficult task in the second leg.

The return fixtures are set for February 20.

Europa League – Play-Off Round, First-Leg Results (February 13):
Fenerbahce 3–0 Anderlecht
Ferencvárosi 1–0 Viktoria Plzeň
Union Saint-Gilloise 0–2 Ajax
Midtjylland 1–2 Real Sociedad
Twente 2–1 Bodo/Glimt
AZ Alkmaar 4–1 Galatasaray
PAOK 1–2 FCSB
Porto 1–1 Roma

Idman.biz

Related news

Panathinaikos stumbles, Real Betis dominates in Belgium – Conference League Play-Offs kick off
09:00
Football

Panathinaikos stumbles, Real Betis dominates in Belgium – Conference League Play-Offs kick off

The UEFA Conference League play-off stage got underway, setting the stage for an exciting round of fixtures
Coshqun Diniyev’s dream debut: “Even I didn’t expect this”
13 February 18:17
Football

Coshqun Diniyev’s dream debut: “Even I didn’t expect this”

"After consulting with my agent and father, we decided on Corum"
Neftchi U17 team joins Besiktas training session in Turkiye - PHOTO
13 February 18:14
Football

Neftchi U17 team joins Besiktas training session in Turkiye - PHOTO

Young Azerbaijani players meet first team stars and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO
13 February 16:53
Football

Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO

Brazilian football star Neymar’s dedication to gaming is just as serious as his professional career

South Korean club interested in Mahir Emreli revealed
13 February 16:40
Football

South Korean club interested in Mahir Emreli revealed

The Azerbaijani national footballer Mahir Emreli is being courted by a South Korean club
Kamal Bayramov and Tural Akhundov participate in UEFA C coaching course - PHOTO
13 February 16:31
Football

Kamal Bayramov and Tural Akhundov participate in UEFA C coaching course - PHOTO

The second phase of the UEFA C-category coaching course, organized by the AFFA, is being held

Most read

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
11 February 13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head
11 February 14:59
Football

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head

The final match of Matchday 22 in the Misli Premier League will see Qarabag take on Sabail
Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs
13 February 11:18
Football

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg