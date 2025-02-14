Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO

The UEFA Europa League play-off stage kicked off with an action-packed slate of first-leg fixtures.

Eight matches were played, with Turkish powerhouses Fenerbahce and Galatasaray both in action, Idman.biz reports.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce delivered a dominant performance at home, securing a 3-0 victory over Anderlecht, leaving their Belgian opponents with no response.

However, Galatasaray faced a tough outing in the Netherlands, falling 1-4 against AZ Alkmaar. The reigning Turkish champions now face a difficult task in the second leg.

The return fixtures are set for February 20.

Europa League – Play-Off Round, First-Leg Results (February 13):

Fenerbahce 3–0 Anderlecht

Ferencvárosi 1–0 Viktoria Plzeň

Union Saint-Gilloise 0–2 Ajax

Midtjylland 1–2 Real Sociedad

Twente 2–1 Bodo/Glimt

AZ Alkmaar 4–1 Galatasaray

PAOK 1–2 FCSB

Porto 1–1 Roma

Idman.biz