Feyenoord has finally ended their decades-long wait for a win in the Champions League/European Cup playoff stages.

The Dutch club secured a 1-0 victory over AC Milan, marking a historic result for the Rotterdam side, Idman.biz reports.

This triumph is Feyenoord's first playoff stage win in Europe’s most prestigious club tournament since September 18, 1974. Over 50 years ago, the Dutch team claimed a resounding 7-0 victory over Coleraine.

The second leg of the playoff fixture between AC Milan and Feyenoord is scheduled for February 18.

Idman.biz