The prosecutor's office has requested a 2.5-year prison sentence for former Spain Football Federation president Luis Rubiales.

In the summer of 2023, Spain's women's national football team defeated England 1-0 in the World Cup final, claiming the title, Idman.biz reports.

During the award ceremony, Rubiales, who was the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) at the time, kissed player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips.

Rubiales' trial began on February 3.

Today, Deputy Prosecutor Marta Durantes presented the final demands in the case. The prosecution has once again requested that Rubiales be sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

The prosecutor's office has also asked for former Spain national team coach Albert Luque, former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, and former RFEF marketing manager Ruben Rivera to receive a 1.5-year prison sentence each for allegedly coercing Hermoso into claiming that the kiss was consensual.

Idman.biz