11 February 2025
EN

FIFA Agent: "Abolishing the limit is a step toward the development of Azerbaijani Football"

Football
News
11 February 2025 17:33
28
FIFA Agent: "Abolishing the limit is a step toward the development of Azerbaijani Football"

"The decision to abolish the foreign player limit in the Premier League from next season, made at the last meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee, is a move aimed at the development and future of Azerbaijani football," stated FIFA agent Said Bagirov in an interview with AZERTAC.

Idman.biz reports that he noted that the decision was not universally welcomed after it was announced: "The abolition of the foreign player limit is a path that many countries have taken, and it wasn't an easy transition for them either. Naturally, discussions continue in our country as well. The main question among the public and current players is: what will happen to the careers of local players, and where will they play? This issue also has a psychological aspect. There is a concern that local players might lose their positions to foreign players. However, players who believe in their football skills should not view this as a problem, but rather as an opportunity for competition. The decision likely aims to increase the 'competitive spirit' and encourage local players to work harder on their skills."

Bagirov highlighted that the technical aspects of the decision are even more intriguing: "For example, increasing the number of clubs in the Premier League from 10 to 12 will increase the interest in the national championship and provide opportunities for players to compete in higher league clubs. This will, in turn, create a need to increase the number of clubs in the I and II leagues as well. The abolition of the foreign player limit should also have a positive impact on salaries in the lower leagues. As the viewership of the championship increases, so will the revenue, which will directly impact player salaries in the near future."

While Bagirov acknowledged that the abolition of the foreign player limit was theoretically decided, he emphasized that its practical implementation might not be easy: "This does not mean that all clubs will start signing only foreign players. New fees for each foreign player have been introduced to prevent this. Previously, the fee for a foreign player was 5,000 AZN. After the 12th player, an additional 50,000 AZN was charged for each player. If the player was a national team member, they were exempt from the fee. Now, even if a player plays for their national team, the club will still have to pay the fee. In addition, the fees are now structured based on the number of foreign players. For example, for 1 to 7 foreign players, the fee is 5,000 AZN; for 8 to 12 players, it’s 10,000 AZN; for 13 to 15 players, it’s 100,000 AZN; and for 16 or more players, it’s 200,000 AZN. Based on these fees, if the AFFA allows 11 foreign players, the club would need to pay 110,000 AZN in fees. Clubs are allowed to have up to 17 foreign players in their squad, but the total fee for such transfers would be 3.4 million AZN, which no club in Azerbaijan is currently capable of paying."

He also pointed out that this decision will push local players to work harder and fight for their positions: "Local players will no longer think that they are guaranteed a spot in the team due to the foreign player limit. They will have to work harder and compete for their place, which will, in turn, contribute to the development of the national team. Recently, the results have not been very promising, but as we have seen in many countries, including our brother country Turkey, abolishing the foreign player limit has led to local players improving their skills. Local players work harder to earn their place in the team. We also anticipate that our clubs will now be interested in selling or loaning local players to foreign clubs. In other words, they will take an active role in promoting the performance of their own players."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan women's national team to play against boys' team - Head coach
20:05
Women's football

Azerbaijan women's national team to play against boys' team - Head coach

The head coach of the Azerbaijan U19 Women’s National Football Team, Habib Agayev, shared insights about the team’s current training camp

Ilham Yadullayev: "Such matches are great experience"
18:04
Football

Ilham Yadullayev: "Such matches are great experience"

The head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-17 national football team, Ilham Yadullayev, shared his thoughts on the team's preparations
Another farewell at Qarabag
17:25
Football

Another farewell at Qarabag

Qarabag has parted ways with Richard Almeida
Sabah sends national team player to reserve squad
16:38
Football

Sabah sends national team player to reserve squad

Sabah FC has sent national team player Anatoliy Nuriyev to the reserve squad
Is Neftchi Making a Comeback? - Looking back at History
15:51
Football

Is Neftchi Making a Comeback? - Looking back at History

Given Neftchi’s struggles in recent years, this run is a long-awaited boost
Kady or Romao? - ANALYSIS
15:36
Football

Kady or Romao? - ANALYSIS

Will Qarabag’s swap deal, exchanging Julio Romao for Kady Borges with Ferencvárosi, be more beneficial for one side over the other?

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Barcelona vs Sevilla, who did not experienced a successful period
9 February 16:52
Football

Barcelona vs Sevilla, who did not experienced a successful period

There will be four matches today
Messi opened the score and the goals came - VIDEO
9 February 12:35
Football

Messi opened the score and the goals came - VIDEO

A friendly match was held in Honduras between the US club Inter Miami and the local Olimpia