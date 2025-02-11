11 February 2025
Another farewell at Qarabag

11 February 2025 17:25
Qarabag has parted ways with Richard Almeida.

Idman.biz reports that the 35-year-old Brazilian midfielder's contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

Almeida, who played for the Aghdam club during the periods of 2012-18, 2019, and 2021-25, has made 376 appearances and scored 64 goals. In the Azerbaijan Premier League, he played 254 matches, scoring 51 goals; in the cup, 31 matches with 5 goals; and in European competitions, 91 matches with 8 goals. He is a nine-time Azerbaijan champion and a five-time Azerbaijan Cup winner.

Richard is the third Brazilian to leave Qarabag this winter, following Olavio Juninho and Julio Romao.

Additionally, Almeida, who also played for Zira, scored 3 goals in 31 appearances for the Azerbaijani national team between 2017-23.

