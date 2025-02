Sabah FC has sent national team player Anatoliy Nuriyev to the reserve squad.

Idman.biz reports that the 28-year-old Ukrainian midfielder, who was previously naturalized and called up to the Azerbaijani national team, now plays for Sabah-2.

Nuriyev started in the starting lineup for the Reserve League match against Turan Tovuz-2 in the 22nd round. He was substituted out in the 59th minute.

The Baku club secured a 5-0 victory in the home game.

