Azerbaijan U19 women's football team announces squad for qualifiers

The Azerbaijan U19 Women's National Football Team will begin their training camp in Baku today, running until February 14.

The team will then travel to Albania to compete in Group B of the second qualifying round of the European Championship, from February 15-26, Idman.biz reports.

The squad consists of 18 players:

1. Mehriban Shahmammadova (Neftchi PFK)

2. Gulasar İsmailova (Sumgayit FK)

3. Aydan Akbarova (Dirchalish FK)

4. Aysel Ziyadova (Gabala FK)

5. Ulviyya İslamova (Baku Juniors)

6. Parishan Abdullayeva (Dirchalish FK)

7. Sama Hasanli (Gabala FK)

8. Vahida Alipashayeva (Dirchalish FK)

9. Fatima Ahmadova (Sumgayit FK)

10. Aydan Hasanova (Gazikentspor, Turkiye)

11. Masuma Nazarli (Neftchi PFK)

12. Röya Aliyeva (Sumgayit FK)

13. Madina Curuqova (Neftchi PFK)

14. Madina Qadimaliyeva (Sumqayıt FK)

15. Aysu Murtuzayeva (Neftchi PFK)

16. Aysel Cumayeva (Dirchalish FK)

17. Lala Abbaszada (Neftchi PFK)

18. Gunel Muradova (Gabala FK)

The U19 team will play three matches:

February 18: Northern Ireland (Tirana)

February 21: Albania (Egnatia)

February 24: Montenegro (Tirana)

