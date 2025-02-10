10 February 2025
EN

Shahin Diniyev: "Coshqun chose an ambitious club, not the money"

Football
News
10 February 2025 13:16
15
Shahin Diniyev: "Coshqun chose an ambitious club, not the money"

Former head coach of the Azerbaijani national football team, Shahin Diniyev, commented on his son Coshqun Diniyev's move to a new club in Turkiye.

In an interview with Idman.biz, Diniyev explained that the decision for Coshqun’s transfer was made within two days. Despite receiving offers from three clubs, Coshqun chose Corum over others, even though those clubs offered more money. "The decision was made quickly because the transfer window in Turkiye closes on February 13. There were indeed other offers, and some even offered higher wages, but in terms of ambition, those teams were below Corum. We decided on this club, especially since they have a chance to be promoted to the Super Lig," Diniyev said.

He also noted that no offers came from Azerbaijani clubs, nor did Coshqun receive any proposals from them.

Diniyev expressed satisfaction with his son's career development, saying, "His performances in recent matches show that he's on the right path. However, I think it would have been better if he had moved abroad earlier."

Coshqun Diniyev, after parting ways with Bandirmaspor, has now joined Corum. The 29-year-old midfielder had transferred from Umraniyespor to Bandirmaspor earlier this season.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

