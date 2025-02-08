8 February 2025
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

8 February 2025 16:45
Neftchi is strengthening its squad with a new striker.

Idman.biz reports, citing Msport.az, that the "black and white" have agreed with English forward Bassala Sambou.

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni.

Sambou, a graduate of the Coventry Academy, has worn the uniform of the teams Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands), Randers (Denmark), Cru Alexandra, Oldham (both England). He scored 5 goals in 43 games for Paralimni.

The football player, who was born in Germany, is already in Baku and Neftchi will announce his new transfer in the coming hours.

