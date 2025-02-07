7 February 2025
EN

Rising footballer sacked after hotel scandal and mysterious disappearance

Football
News
7 February 2025 10:31
52
Rising footballer sacked after hotel scandal and mysterious disappearance

Turan Tovuz has officially parted ways with midfielder Nahid Aliyev after his involvement in a controversial incident at a hotel in Baku.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo, reports the young player attempted to approach a foreign woman at the hotel where the team was staying. However, after rejecting his advances, the woman reported his persistence to hotel security, who then informed club officials.

Team representatives intervened to resolve the situation, but head coach Kurban Berdyev took decisive action, expelling Aliyev from the squad. The Russian coach not only removed him from the first team but also barred him from the reserve squad.

This incident wasn’t Aliyev’s first disciplinary issue. On November 10, he had already angered Berdyev by failing to show up for a reserve team match against Sabail-2 (1-1). The midfielder was unreachable on game day and later claimed he had "forgotten" about the match and overslept.

Following these repeated issues, Berdyev made the final decision to remove Aliyev from the team indefinitely.

Idman.biz

