Former Azerbaijan national team player, Vusal Isgandarli, has opened his goal-scoring account for Boluspor in a match against Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup.

The 29-year-old forward found the back of the net in the 12th minute of the ongoing match, giving his team an early lead, Idman.biz reports.

Just 11 minutes later, Galatasaray's Alvaro Morata responded with an equalizer.

As of the first half, the score stands at 1-1.