Araz-Nakhchivan confirms first winter signing with Ayyoub Allach

Azerbaijani club Araz-Nakhchivan has officially completed its first winter transfer window signing.

The club’s press service has confirmed the arrival of Belgian-Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Allach, Idman.biz reports.

The 27-year-old has signed a 6-month contract with an option for an additional year.

Allach last played for Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol and has previously represented clubs such as Lierse, Swope Park Rangers, and Lierse Kempenzone. He also played in Azerbaijan, featuring for Gabala from winter 2023 to summer 2024.

The attacking midfielder has also had international experience, having played for Morocco’s U20 national team.

Idman.biz