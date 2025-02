Qarabag has made a decision regarding footballer Kevin Medina.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that the Aghdam club has signed a new agreement with the defender whose contract was set to expire this summer.

The Colombian legionnaire will continue to represent Qarabag for another two years. As part of this agreement, Medina’s salary has also been increased.

The Colombian has been part of Qarabag since 2020.

Idman.biz