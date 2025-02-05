5 February 2025
From Brescia to Kapaz: Buhagiar eager for his chance

5 February 2025 09:40
“I’m eagerly waiting for opportunity.”

Idman.biz reports that Kapaz’s new signing, Trent Buhagiar, shared his thoughts in an interview with the club’s press service.

The Maltese forward expressed his readiness to step onto the pitch:

“I’ve been training with my new team for some time now, and I feel prepared to play. But of course, the final decision belongs to the head coach.”
Buhagiar is hopeful of making his debut in the upcoming Azerbaijan Cup match against Neftchi:

“I want to contribute to the team's success. We have a passionate and determined squad where every player fights hard on the pitch. I watched our matches against Sabail and Sabah from the stands. We were unlucky in Baku, but in Tovuz, we showed a stronger fighting spirit and deserved the victory. I hope we maintain this momentum moving forward.”

The 26-year-old forward also emphasized his commitment to the team’s goals:

“There are many quality players in the squad, and everyone is fighting for a common objective. This is evident both in training and in matches. I believe we will achieve our target, and as part of this team, I will give my all to accomplish it.”

Buhagiar has signed a six-month contract with an option for an additional year. Born in Australia, he represents Malta at the international level. His last club was Brescia in Italy’s Serie B.

