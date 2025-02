The 24th round of the English Premier League has concluded.

The final round match took place in London, where Chelsea hosted West Ham. The Blues staged a comeback to secure victory despite falling behind, Idman.biz reports.

Enzo Maresca’s side found the net twice in the second half, sealing an important win and climbing to 4th place in the league standings.

English Premier League – Round 24

February 3

00:00

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

Idman.biz