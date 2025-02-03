For the fourth time this season, Manchester City conceded four or more goals in a single match.

Idman.biz reports that Man City were defeated 1-5 in their Premier League away match against Arsenal.

Previously, Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4). This marks the first time in Pep Guardiola’s managerial career that his teams have conceded at least four goals in four different matches within a season. Before this, Guardiola’s teams had never experienced such a streak.

Notably, Guardiola has previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich with great success.

