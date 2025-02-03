3 February 2025
Sabail’s milestone: 100th away goal

In the 21st round of the Misli Premier League, during the match against Turan Tovuz (1-1), Sabail achieved a significant milestone with the scoring of their 100th away goal in the history of the national championship.

Idman.biz reports that the Baku club marked this milestone with a goal from Madi Queta.

This 100th goal came in the 113th match played on away grounds, making Sabail the 19th team in Azerbaijani championship history to score three-digit away goals.

Sabail’s very first away goal was scored on August 13, 2017, during a match against Zira (1-2). The author of that historic goal was Vugar Nadirov.

