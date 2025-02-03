3 February 2025
EN

Qarabag’s downward spiral: Four consecutive defeats

Football
News
3 February 2025 10:24
21
Qarabag find themselves in a tough spot, suffering four straight losses across competitions.

Idman.biz reports that Gurban Gurbanov’s team has struggled in recent matches, losing to FCSB and Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League, as well as to Turan Tovuz and Zira in the Misli Premier League. For the first time this season, Qarabag have gone two consecutive league matches without securing a single point.

Beyond the results, the team's defensive vulnerabilities have become a major concern. In three of these four defeats, Qarabag conceded three goals, including in both of their last two fixtures—both away games.

Since the start of the year, Qarabag’s defensive issues have been on full display. Out of five matches played in 2025, the team has won just once while conceding at least two goals in every game. Even in their lone victory against Shamakhi, they allowed two goals. In total, the Azerbaijani champions have conceded 13 goals in their last five matches.

Qarabag’s 2025 results:
• January 17, Misli Premier League
Qarabag 3-2 Shamakhi
• January 23, UEFA Europa League
Qarabag 2-3 FCSB
• January 26, Misli Premier League
Qarabag 1-2 Turan Tovuz
• January 30, UEFA Europa League
Olympiacos 3-0 Qarabag
• February 2, Misli Premier League
Zira 3-2 Qarabag

Notably, the last time Qarabag conceded fewer than two goals in a match was on December 22, 2024, when they secured a 2-0 victory over Araz-Nakhchivan.

The team now faces a crucial moment as it seeks to regain stability and overcome this difficult stretch.

