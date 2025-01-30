Former club president arrested for bribery

Sergei Anokhin, the former CEO of one of the betting companies, has been accused of offering a bribe of 60 million rubles (approximately 1.04 million AZN).

Idman.biz reports that the 51-year-old official was arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Anokhin allegedly gave the bribe to a representative of the security forces.

Between 2016 and 2022, Anokhin served as the Vice President and a member of the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union. He also held leadership positions in the Moscow Football Federation (2013-2022) and the Khimki Football Club (2020-2021).

Idman.biz