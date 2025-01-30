30 January 2025
EN

Former club president arrested for bribery

Football
News
30 January 2025 16:17
16
Former club president arrested for bribery

Sergei Anokhin, the former CEO of one of the betting companies, has been accused of offering a bribe of 60 million rubles (approximately 1.04 million AZN).

Idman.biz reports that the 51-year-old official was arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Anokhin allegedly gave the bribe to a representative of the security forces.

Between 2016 and 2022, Anokhin served as the Vice President and a member of the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union. He also held leadership positions in the Moscow Football Federation (2013-2022) and the Khimki Football Club (2020-2021).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard
17:18
Football

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has parted ways with his position as head coach of Al-Ittifag

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."
16:50
Football

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."

The first goal scored by our team in this match will be the 500th goal for Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"
16:29
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"

Abbasov spoke about the decision made regarding Adil Naghiyev

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”
15:20
Football

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”

Former AFFA Vice President believes the Azerbaijani champions will play with full determination
Qarabag fined by AFFA Disciplinary Committee
14:37
Football

Qarabag fined by AFFA Disciplinary Committee

The AFFA Disciplinary Committee has held a meeting to review incidents

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS
29 January 18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds