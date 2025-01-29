29 January 2025
EN

Near 50 Qarabag fans to support in Greece

Football
News
29 January 2025 11:59
39
Around 50 fans will support Qarabag in Greece during their UEFA Europa League league phase match against Olympiacos in the eighth round.

Idman.biz reports that Anar Hajiyev, the press officer of the Aghdam club, informed Report about this development.

He mentioned that, for now, it is expected that up to 50 fans will be supporting the team: "This is the current situation, but there is still time before the match begins."

The Olympiacos vs. Qarabag game is set to kick off on January 30 at 00:00 Baku time.

