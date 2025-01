According to sports insider Fabrizio Romano, Paolo Fonseka has reached a verbal agreement to take over as head coach of Lyon.

Fonseka, who has previously managed top clubs such as Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma, and Lille in France, was dismissed from Milan on December 29th of the previous year, Idman.biz reports.

Fans are eager to see the new direction Fonseka will bring to Lyon.

Idman.biz