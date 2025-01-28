Referees announced for Olympiacos vs. Qarabag match

The referees for the Europa League match between Olympiacos and Qarabag have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the match for the eighth round of the group stage will be officiated by a team of referees from Romania.

The main referee for the game in Greece will be Radu Petrescu. He will be assisted by Radu Ghinguleac and Mircea Mihail Grigoriu. The fourth official will be Marcel Bîrsan. For VAR operations, Cătălin Popa will take charge, with Sebastian Colțescu serving as the AVAR.

The match is scheduled to take place on January 30 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, starting at 21:00 local time (00:00 Baku time).

Idman.biz