27 January 2025
De Bleeckere responds to Gurban Gurbanov’s complaints - VIDEO

27 January 2025 11:36
De Bleeckere responds to Gurban Gurbanov’s complaints - VIDEO

A controversial moment has been clarified during the XX round match of the Misli Premier League between Qarabag and Turan Tovuz (1:2).

Frank De Bleeckere, Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, has provided an explanation regarding the situation that sparked complaints from Gurban Gurbanov after the 90th-minute goal, Idman.biz reports.

De Bleeckere addressed the key moment: "A player from Turan Tovuz delivers a corner kick to the penalty area. Qarabag’s goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev comes out and punches the ball away. The ball then falls to Kauan Martins from Turan Tovuz who scores. After reviewing the VAR footage, there was no foul or interference with the goalkeeper’s balance. Since no violation occurred in terms of goalkeeper confrontation or contact, the goal was valid and allowed."

Qarabag lost the match 1:2.

