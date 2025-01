Ankaragucu, featuring Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov, played its next match.

The capital's representative lost 1:2 at home to Erzurumspor, which is in the leaders' group in the 1st league, Idman.biz reports.

Dadashov, who appeared in the starting lineup, was substituted in the 69th minute.

Ankaragucu is in 10th place with 30 points from 21 games.

Idman.biz