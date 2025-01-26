26 January 2025
EN

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi

Football
News
26 January 2025 15:22
46
Famous British journalist Piers Morgan shared his memories of his conversation with Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Give me Sport wrote about this, Idman.biz reports.

Morgan, who said that they had an interesting conversation with Cristiano, continued his words as follows: "We had lunch after I interviewed him for the first time three years ago. We had a really great conversation and I really like him as a person."

The journalist emphasized that the Portuguese footballer has incredible respect for Lionel Messi: "I asked him: "Who is the best player you have ever seen?" He replied: "Messi, but you are asking the wrong question, don't ask me who is the best player..." This made me laugh.

But then he talked about the difference between the two, as well as many other great players such as Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, George Best, Paul Gascoigne. He said that the difference is that he and Messi have a longer career."

According to Morgan, the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi is one of the best in sports: "They've been at the top for 18 or 19 years now, and that's because of their immense dedication, their excellent physical fitness and, of course, their rivalry that pushes each other to a higher level. We're very lucky to see them fight."

Idman.biz

