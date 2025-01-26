Napoli end unbeaten Juventus streak – VIDEO

In a highly anticipated clash during Serie A’s 22nd round, Napoli hosted Juventus and delivered a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Juventus took an early lead and entered halftime ahead, but Napoli staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, handing the league leaders their first defeat of the season, Idman.biz reports.

In other matches, Atalanta secured a 2-1 away victory against Como, while Empoli and Bologna played out a 1-1 draw.

Serie A – Round 22 Results:

- 18:00: Como 1–2 Atalanta



- 21:00: Napoli 2–1 Juventus

- 23:45: Empoli 1–1 Bologna

Idman.biz