24 January 2025
Qarabag’s missed opportunities: How FCSB turned strategy into victory

24 January 2025 16:23
17
Qarabag faced yet another defeat in the UEFA Europa League, despite outperforming their opponent in various game metrics. Conversely, FCSB secured victory against a statistically superior team in many aspects. So, what caused Qarabag’s dominance in possession, attack numbers, and other parameters to fail to translate into results?

Idman.biz has analyzed this question by looking at both the teams' numbers and performances, not only in this match but also in their previous games.

Key numbers from the match
Ball possession: 64% (Qarabag) vs. 36% (FCSB)
Attacks: 53 vs. 31
Accurate passes: 386 vs. 188

With such dominance, why did Qarabag lose?
This is not the first time Qarabag or FCSB have faced such situations. Yet, the outcomes differ drastically. Qarabag, despite such superior stats, now sits third from last with no chance to progress. Meanwhile, FCSB, with far less impressive metrics, is 8th with 14 points, securing direct qualification to the Round of 16.

Football’s Harsh Reality: It’s All About Results
Football, loved by billions, is as much about entertainment as it is about results. And achieving results demands not only potential but also the ability to utilize it effectively. While FCSB is not a top-tier team by Europa League standards—with some of the lowest performance indicators in the league—they excel in making the most of their opportunities. Their success lies in a strategic and targeted approach, both in analyzing opponents and exploiting weaknesses.

Tactical Efficiency of FCSB
FCSB's ability to identify and capitalize on Qarabag’s vulnerabilities was key. The match highlighted their focus on:
Exploiting set-pieces
Despite having only three corner kicks, FCSB scored from all of them, while Qarabag’s seven corners yielded no results. This wasn’t luck; it was preparation and execution.

Targeting aerial weaknesses
FCSB's goals consistently showcased their ability to exploit Qarabag’s deficiencies in aerial duels. Whether it was Adrian Șut’s header from an uncontested cross, David Miculescu capitalizing on defensive errors or a sequence of misjudged headers leading to Șut’s second goal, the Romanian side demonstrated their strategic precision.

Lessons from the Numbers
FCSB had only five shots on target, three of which ended in goals. In contrast, Qarabag, despite dominating possession and creating chances, managed just one shot on target in the match.

This underscores a crucial lesson: Quality trumps quantity. It’s not about how many opportunities you create but how effectively you use them.
Qarabag’s failure to convert dominance into results starkly contrasts with FCSB’s clinical efficiency. While Qarabag missed three clear scoring chances, FCSB capitalized on every opportunity. The outcome speaks volumes: one team exits the tournament in 34th place, while the other progresses in 8th.
Creating opportunities is essential in football, but the true challenge lies in making those opportunities count.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

