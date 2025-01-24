Fabijan Buntic: "FCSB capitalized on minor mistakes"

"The opponent made the most of set-pieces."

This was the statement made by Qarabag goalkeeper Fabian Buntic gave a statement after the UEFA Europa League matchday 7 game between Qarabag and Steaua Bucharest, Idman.biz reports.

The Croatian goalkeeper attributed his team’s loss partly to luck: "We started the game well. Unfortunately, we conceded from a set-piece. Although we controlled possession in the second half, luck wasn’t on our side."

Buntic also commented on the absence of Juninho and Benzia, who were unavailable due to personal reasons: "Of course, we would have liked them to play. However, today we saw that the team can perform well even without Juninho and Benzia. In fact, we were closer to winning this match than the opponent. It’s just that FCSB managed to turn minor mistakes into goals."

Qarabag lost the match 3:2 to Steaua Bucharest in the 7th round of the Europa League group stage.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz