24 January 2025
EN

Fabijan Buntic: "FCSB capitalized on minor mistakes"

Football
News
24 January 2025 09:25
32
Fabijan Buntic: "FCSB capitalized on minor mistakes"

"The opponent made the most of set-pieces."

This was the statement made by Qarabag goalkeeper Fabian Buntic gave a statement after the UEFA Europa League matchday 7 game between Qarabag and Steaua Bucharest, Idman.biz reports.

The Croatian goalkeeper attributed his team’s loss partly to luck: "We started the game well. Unfortunately, we conceded from a set-piece. Although we controlled possession in the second half, luck wasn’t on our side."

Buntic also commented on the absence of Juninho and Benzia, who were unavailable due to personal reasons: "Of course, we would have liked them to play. However, today we saw that the team can perform well even without Juninho and Benzia. In fact, we were closer to winning this match than the opponent. It’s just that FCSB managed to turn minor mistakes into goals."

Qarabag lost the match 3:2 to Steaua Bucharest in the 7th round of the Europa League group stage.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

When Qarabag hosts: Thankfully, Lincoln exists - RESEARCH
12:10
Football

When Qarabag hosts: Thankfully, Lincoln exists - RESEARCH

For the sixth consecutive time, Qarabag suffered a home defeat in European club competitions
FCSB impresses in Baku, takes 3-2 victory in style of Man City
11:06
Football

FCSB impresses in Baku, takes 3-2 victory in style of Man City

In a rare occurrence, all three of FCSB's goals in their 3-2 win over Qarabag came from corner kicks, mirroring a Champions League trend

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros
10:45
Football

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros

16-year-old striker’s transfer from Kayrat to Chelsea sets a new record in Kazakhstan football history

FCSB defender responds to Neftchi transfer rumors - INTERVIEW
10:25
Football

FCSB defender responds to Neftchi transfer rumors - INTERVIEW

After the Qarabag-FCSB match in the Europa League, Siyabonga Ngezana shares his thoughts on the game and addresses transfer speculation

Romania climbs UEFA rankings with victory over Qarabag
10:00
Football

Romania climbs UEFA rankings with victory over Qarabag

FCSB’s 3-2 win in Baku propels Romania to 25th place, while Azerbaijan remains 28th
Elias Charalambous: "Luck was on our side" - PHOTO
09:12
Football

Elias Charalambous: "Luck was on our side" - PHOTO

Elias Charalambous spoke during the post-match press conference

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash