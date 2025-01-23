'Komedixana' leader Anvar Abbasov: "A draw would be wonderful for Qarabag"

Actor Anvar Abbasov shared thoughts on today's UEFA Europa League match between Qarabag and FCSB (Romania).
He expects a difficult match, hopes for a 2:1 Qarabag victory, and notes Juninho’s absence might impact the game, Idman.biz reports.
Even a draw would be valuable, he says: "One point is one point."
Match details:
• Time: 21:45 today
• Venue: Tofig Bahramov Stadium
• Competition: UEFA Europa League league phase, matchday 7
Hasanov leads the "Komedixana" project, which occasionally features sketches about Azerbaijan football issues.
Idman.biz