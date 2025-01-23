Champions League matchday 7 – Historic comebacks and milestones

The second day of Round 7 of the Champions League group stage was marked by several memorable statistics, as reported by the IFFHS.

The second day of the Champions League league phase's matchday 7 featured dramatic comebacks, personal milestones, and impressive team performances, with Paris Saint-Germain making history and players like Vinicius Junior and Lautaro Martínez reaching new heights.

From PSG’s first-ever comeback win after trailing by two goals to record-breaking performances by Vinicius and Lautaro, this day of action provided plenty of memorable moments.

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb 3-0

Declan Rice scored Arsenal's first goal in the opening two minutes (1 minute 44 seconds), marking the first such early goal in a Champions League game for the club since Yaya Sanogo's strike against Borussia Dortmund on November 26, 2014 (1 minute 11 seconds).



RB Leipzig vs Sporting Lisbon 2-1

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) ended a 23-game scoring drought in the Champions League, a period that lasted since December 2020. In the meantime, Poulsen scored 31 goals in other competitions (club and national team).



Paris St. Germain vs Manchester City 4-2

PSG won a UCL game for the first time after trailing by 2 goals, marking their first such comeback in all competitions since May 2012 (4-3 win over Valenciennes in Ligue 1).

PSG scored 4 goals in the second half for the second time in their Champions League history, the first since October 22, 2019, against Club Brugge.

PSG failed to lead at half-time in all their last 8 Champions League games at Parc des Princes.

Manchester City failed to win for the 9th time in games they led in all competitions this season.

Man City lost a game in all competitions where they led by 2+ goals for the first time in 115 such instances.

After setting the record for the longest unbeaten run in Champions League history (26 games) by the end of October 2024, Man City have now lost 3 out of their last 4 games, with 1 draw.



Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg 5-1

Vinicius reached 100 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions, becoming the second Brazilian player after Ronaldo (104) to reach this milestone with the club. Vinicius is also the 23rd player to score 100 goals in official competitions for Real Madrid.

For the first time in Real Madrid's 123-year history, 54 consecutive goals (across all official competitions) have been scored by non-Spanish players.



Sparta Prague vs Inter 0-1

Lautaro Martínez scored his 14th Champions League goal, joining Adriano as Inter's top scorer in the competition.



Feyenoord vs Bayern 3-0

Santiago Giménez scored his 4th Champions League goal this season, tying the record for the most goals in a single season by a Feyenoord player (tied with Jon Dahl Tomasson in 1999-00).

Feyenoord became only the third team to score and concede 15+ goals in their first 7 Champions League games, joining Porto (2017-18) and Tottenham Hotspur (2019-20).



Milan vs Girona 1-0

Rafael Leão became the first Milan player to score in 3 consecutive UCL matches since Zlatan Ibrahimovic (who scored in 5 consecutive matches between 2011 and 2012).

Milan won 5 consecutive UCL games for the first time since 2005, under manager Carlo Ancelotti.



Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest 2-0

Shakhtar Donetsk have lost only one of their 11 home games against French teams in European competitions (5 wins, 5 draws), with their only defeat coming against PSG in the Champions League on September 30, 2015 (0-3).



Celtic vs Young Boys 1-0

Young Boys suffered their 8th consecutive UCL loss, the longest such streak in the competition since Marseille's 13-game losing run.

