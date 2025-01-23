Qarabag vs FCSB: Who is the favorite?

A poll has been conducted regarding the outcome of the Qarabag vs FCSB match in the UEFA Europa League.

The poll, hosted on UEFA's official website, reveals that Qarabag is considered the favorite in the upcoming match. 59% of fans believe the Azerbaijani champions will emerge victorious, Idman.biz reports.

On the other hand, 37% of respondents are predicting a win for the Romanian side, while only 4% think the match will end in a draw.

The match will take place on January 23 at 21:45 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku.

Idman.biz