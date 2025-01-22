Elias Charalambous "The match against Qarabag will be tougher than facing Manchester United"

"Tomorrow's match will be challenging."

Ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabağ and FCSB (Romania) on January 23, guest team head coach Elias Xaralambous shared his thoughts during the pre-match press conference.

Idman.biz reports that the Cypriot coach began by offering condolences for the passing of Abdolbari Gozal: "First, I would like to express my condolences to Qarabag for the loss of Abdolbari Gozal."

Regarding the upcoming match, Charalambous commented: "I believe the game will be difficult. The opposing coach is very experienced. It is possible that the match against Qarabag will be tougher than our encounter with Manchester United. Looking at the statistics, I can say that our team is in good form. We will do our best tomorrow."

The match between Qarabağ and FCSB will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium on January 23, starting at 21:45.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz