Turan Tovuz extends contract with Brazilian striker for two more years

Turan Tovuz has secured a contract extension with another foreign player.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that Brazilian forward Alex Souza, who was on the radar of other Premier League clubs, has renewed his contract with the Tovuz-based team.

The new deal extends Souza's stay at the club until June 30, 2028, two years beyond his previous contract, which was set to expire in 2026. As expected, the financial terms of his contract have also been improved, ensuring a higher salary for the forward.

So far this season, Souza has played 21 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists. A product of Santos' academy, he previously played for Hegelmann (Lithuania) and Boluspor (Turkiye) before joining Turan Tovuz in January 2024.

Before securing Souza’s deal, Turan Tovuz also renewed the contract of Spanish midfielder Alex Serrano.

His new agreement keeps him at the club until the summer of 2026 and includes a salary increase. This move was reportedly influenced by interest from Neftchi, prompting the club’s management to offer improved terms.

The 30-year-old midfielder joined Turan Tovuz on July 24, 2023. This season, he has played 28 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists.

Before arriving in Azerbaijan, Serrano played for clubs such as Hebar, Górnik, Talavera, Salamanca, Mallorca, and Sporting Gijón.

Idman.biz