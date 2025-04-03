Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025

The leading goal scorers in national leagues for 2025 have been revealed.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has published the list of top scorers from the first three months of the year, Idman.biz reports.

Mohanad Ali tops the rankings with 15 goals for Al-Shorta (Iraq).

Marcos Leonardo follows closely with 14 goals for Al-Hilal (Brazil).

Ousmane Dembélé is Europe's best, ranking third with 13 goals for PSG (France).

Notably, the IFFHS list includes 30 players who have scored at least 9 goals in 2025.

