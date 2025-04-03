Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced

MMA sources have revealed the list of several fights that will take place as part of the UFC tournament in Baku on June 21.

While there is no official information yet regarding the event in Azerbaijan’s capital, a few matchups have already been confirmed, Idman.biz reports.

According to MMA Junkie, the main event of the tournament will feature Curtis Blaydes (USA) vs. Rizvan Kuniyev (Russia). Other confirmed bouts include Ismail Naurdiev (Austria) vs. Jun Yong Park (South Korea) and Hamdy Abdelwahab (Egypt) vs. Muhammadu Usman (Nigeria).

Idman.biz