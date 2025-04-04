5 April 2025
EN

Fernandes equals Rooney’s record

Football
News
4 April 2025 16:29
46
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for March.

The Portuguese star scored two goals and provided two assists last month, earning him the award for the fifth time in his career, Idman.biz reports.

With this achievement, Fernandes has now equaled Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie in the number of Premier League Player of the Month awards. His previous four honors came in 2020, when he was named the best player in February, June, November, and December.

The players with the most Player of the Month awards are Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah, and Harry Kane, each winning it seven times.

Idman.biz

