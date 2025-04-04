5 April 2025
EN

Neftchi sends foreign player to reserve team

Football
News
4 April 2025 17:03
31
Neftchi sends foreign player to reserve team

Neftchi made a decision regarding Alfa Conte.

İdman.biz, citing Apasport.az, reports

The club has sent the forward to its reserve team.

The decision comes after Conte failed to impress in training sessions. As a result, the coaching staff, unable to get the desired performance from the Sierra Leonean striker, opted to remove him from the first team. Conte is expected to feature in the upcoming Shamakhi-2 vs. Neftchi-2 match on April 8.

If his inconsistent performances continue, the club plans to part ways with him in the summer. Conte himself is also considering leaving Neftchi.

Alfa Conte joined the White and Blacks in January 2024, and his contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Idman.biz

