Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified.

The Belgian midfielder himself confirmed his decision, Idman.biz reports.

The 33-year-old player announced that he will leave the English club as a free agent at the end of the season. De Bruyne joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015 for €74 million, becoming the club’s most expensive signing at the time.

Over his 10-year spell, De Bruyne has won 16 major titles, including:

1 UEFA Champions League

6 Premier League titles

