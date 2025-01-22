22 January 2025
Elvin Cafarguliyev: "My red cards stem from my strong desire to win"

22 January 2025
Elvin Cafarguliyev: "My red cards stem from my strong desire to win"

Elvin Cafarguliyev, a key player for Qarabag, shared his thoughts at a press conference before the Europa League match against FCSB (Romania).

Idman.biz reports that he expressed his determination to secure a win and discussed his aggressive style of play, which has led to red cards in the past.

"We really want to make our fans happy," Cafarguliyev said, emphasizing the team's focus on winning tomorrow's match. "We will be playing on our home ground. We've prepared well, and we've received the necessary instructions. We'll do our best tomorrow."

The player acknowledged that his red cards in previous matches were due to his eagerness to perform. "I am working on myself," he explained. "I know that my aggression has sometimes cost the team. For this game, the coach has given specific instructions, and I’m ready."

The Qarabag vs. FCSB match will take place on January 23 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, with a kickoff at 21:45.

