Nuri Sahin has been dismissed from his position as the head coach of Borussia Dortmund.

Idman.biz reports that the decision was announced by the German club's press service.

The decision regarding the Turkish coach was made after the Champions League league phase match in Round 7, where Dortmund suffered a 1-2 defeat to Bologna. That match marked Sahin's final game as head coach.

Borussia Dortmund have suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time in 25 years.

Idman.biz