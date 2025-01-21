Cherchesov urges Pokatilov to secure starting spot at Sabah quickly

"I have discussed this matter with Sabah’s head coach, Vasiliy Berezutskiy."

This statement was made by Stanislav Cherchesov, the head coach of the Kazakhstan national football team, Idman.biz reports.

The Russian specialist shared his thoughts on the move of goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov to Baku's Sabah club: "There is interest in Pokatilov, and they have shown it. Stas deserves praise for accepting the call-up. On the other hand, he must secure a spot in the starting lineup in a short period of time, as they have matches coming up. Let’s see how it goes for him."

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has signed a contract with Sabah today.

Idman.biz