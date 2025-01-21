Referees of the Qarabag - FCSB match was announced

The referees of the Qarabag - FCSB match, which will be held in the VII round of the League stage of the Europa League, have been announced.

Justice representatives from Slovakia have been appointed to the match to be held on January 23, Idman.biz reports.

Filip Glova will be the chief judge of the match to be held in Baku. He will be assisted by Daniel Polachek and Peter Bednar. The fourth referee will be Lukasz Dzivyak.

VAR Mihal Ochenash, AVAR Martin Dohal will be in the match. Martin Hansson (Sweden) will participate in the match as a referee-inspector, Natalya Vorobyova (Belarus) as a UEFA representative.

Qarabag - FCSB match, which will be held on January 23 at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, will start at 21:45.

