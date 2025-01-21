21 January 2025
EN

Referees of the Qarabag - FCSB match was announced

Football
News
21 January 2025 14:36
18
Referees of the Qarabag - FCSB match was announced

The referees of the Qarabag - FCSB match, which will be held in the VII round of the League stage of the Europa League, have been announced.

Justice representatives from Slovakia have been appointed to the match to be held on January 23, Idman.biz reports.

Filip Glova will be the chief judge of the match to be held in Baku. He will be assisted by Daniel Polachek and Peter Bednar. The fourth referee will be Lukasz Dzivyak.

VAR Mihal Ochenash, AVAR Martin Dohal will be in the match. Martin Hansson (Sweden) will participate in the match as a referee-inspector, Natalya Vorobyova (Belarus) as a UEFA representative.

Qarabag - FCSB match, which will be held on January 23 at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, will start at 21:45.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Adrian Neaga: “My face was cut during the incident”
19:22
Football

Adrian Neaga: “My face was cut during the incident”

Former Romanian player reflects on his time in Azerbaijan and hopes for Neftchi’s revival
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Cherchesov urges Pokatilov to secure starting spot at Sabah quickly
17:59
Football

Cherchesov urges Pokatilov to secure starting spot at Sabah quickly

Kazakhstan's head coach discusses the move of Stas Pokatilov to Baku's Sabah
David Luiz signs for Fortaleza
16:48
Football

David Luiz signs for Fortaleza

Former Chelsea centre-back continues career in Brazil
Aghabala Ramazanov: "Gurban Gurbanov always makes the right choices"
16:35
Football

Aghabala Ramazanov: "Gurban Gurbanov always makes the right choices"

The former forward believes in Qarabag’s victory over FCSB
Frank De Bleeckere admits referee's mistake: "He should have received a second yellow card"
15:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere admits referee's mistake: "He should have received a second yellow card"

Clarity on controversial moments in Neftchi vs. Sabah match

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking
19 January 11:40
Football

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking

The rating table has been announced by IFFHS
Islam Makhachev secures victory at UFC 311
19 January 11:38
MMA

Islam Makhachev secures victory at UFC 311

Russian champion triumphs with first-round submission

First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record
19 January 12:10
Football

First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record

He scored an own goal in the 19th round of the Misli Premier League in the away game against Qarabag