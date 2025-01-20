Cici Bekali: "We will defeat Qarabag"

FCSB owner Cici Bekali has expressed confidence about his team's upcoming match against Qarabag in the Europa League.

The Romanian official discussed the lineup for the game and emphasized the importance of Vlad Chiricheș, who has just recovered from an injury, Idman.biz reports.

Bekali considers it crucial for Chiricheș to play at least the first half in the match: "Chiricheș plays a key role in the team. He will play one half in Baku. He will also play one half against UTA and Manchester United, and two halves against CFR. This is important for us to be successful in the league. That’s what matters. I trust the squad that will take the field in Baku. I hope we will win."

The match between Qarabag and FCSB will take place in Baku on January 23.

Idman.biz