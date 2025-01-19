Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who played a total of 197 matches in European tournaments during the period 2002-2022, is the leader in this indicator, Idman.biz reports.

After the Portuguese forward in the list, the Spanish players are: Pepe Reyna played 192 matches, Iker Casillas played 186 matches, and Xavi played 173 matches.

Italian football players come next: Paolo Maldini participated in 168 European Cups, and Gianluigi Buffon participated in 167 matches.

Argentine Lionel Messi also has 167 matches.

Idman.biz