19 January 2025
EN

Repeating the record of 21 years

Football
News
19 January 2025 12:34
28
Repeating the record of 21 years

Qarabag was the first team to score 50 goals in the 2024/25 season of the Misli Premier League.

The anniversary ball of the Agdam club coincided with the home match (3:2) with Shamakhi of the 19th round. The 50th goal was realized with an own goal by Jalal Huseynov, Idman.biz reports.

19 matches were enough for Qarabag to score 50 goals. This is a repeat of the record of the last 21 seasons. Agdam club scored its 50th goal in its 19th game 2 years ago - in the 2022/23 season.

And for the 10th time in the history of the national championships, a team has reached the 50-goal barrier in 19 or fewer matches. The absolute record was recorded in the 1996/97 season. Neftchi scored his 50th goal in the 13th round. Kepaz reached "100" in the 15th (1995/96) and 16th (1998/99) matches.

Idman.biz

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

200th goal from Sabail
12:50
Football

200th goal from Sabail

The anniversary coincided with the XIX round of the Annual Premier League
First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record
12:10
Football

First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record

He scored an own goal in the 19th round of the Misli Premier League in the away game against Qarabag
The earliest start in the national championships
11:55
Football

The earliest start in the national championships

The second half of the 2024/25 season of the Misli Premier League started on January 17
Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking
11:40
Football

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking

The rating table has been announced by IFFHS
Panama Football Federation President removed from office – REASON
11:10
Football

Panama Football Federation President removed from office – REASON

FIFA takes action following pffensive comments toward national team player

Most read

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?
17 January 15:39
MMA

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?

Despite months of training and anticipation, Rafael Fiziev remains without a confirmed opponent, leaving fans and the fighter himself in suspense

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors
16 January 18:11
Football

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors

Club secures revenue boost to meet La Liga's financial fair play regulations

Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich clash over contract terms
17 January 09:26
Football

Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich clash over contract terms

Salary demands threaten renewal talks as Real Madrid observes closely

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO
16 January 16:58
Hockey

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO

Buffalo forward Ryan McLeod attempted a shot on an empty net, but his hockey stick broke