Repeating the record of 21 years

Qarabag was the first team to score 50 goals in the 2024/25 season of the Misli Premier League.

The anniversary ball of the Agdam club coincided with the home match (3:2) with Shamakhi of the 19th round. The 50th goal was realized with an own goal by Jalal Huseynov, Idman.biz reports.

19 matches were enough for Qarabag to score 50 goals. This is a repeat of the record of the last 21 seasons. Agdam club scored its 50th goal in its 19th game 2 years ago - in the 2022/23 season.

And for the 10th time in the history of the national championships, a team has reached the 50-goal barrier in 19 or fewer matches. The absolute record was recorded in the 1996/97 season. Neftchi scored his 50th goal in the 13th round. Kepaz reached "100" in the 15th (1995/96) and 16th (1998/99) matches.

Idman.biz