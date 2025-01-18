Easy Fodder

18 January 2025
EN

Football
News
18 January 2025 17:02
28
19th round of Misli Premier League started with the match between Qarabag and Shamakhi.

This match was marked by the 40th victory of the Agdam club over its opponent, Idman.biz reports.

Agdam club won 3 points in 40 out of 77 games with its opponent representing Baku and Shamakhi at different times. 3 goals were needed for the victory this time - 3:2.

This is the 3rd duel in the history of national championships in which a team has won 40 or more victories over the same opponent. In the meetings of two more couples, one side became "easy bait" for the other.

The absolute record belongs to Azerbaijani derbies. Qarabag won 43 victories over Neftchi. But these teams met more - 97 times.

Neftchi needs the fewest matches to defeat the same opponent 40 times. "Black and white" defeated Shamakhi 42 times in 76 matches.

In 2025 another pair may enter this list. Qarabag, which defeated Sumgait 37 times, has the opportunity to formalize the jubilee victory in the meetings of the next season this year.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

