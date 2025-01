Turan Tovuz has formalized its next transfer.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the team has positively concluded the negotiations with the Brazilian Kauan Martins De Paula.

6-month + 1-year contract was signed with the Brazilian defender. The 24-year-old football player, who last played for the club Brera Strumitsa of North Macedonia, defended the honor of Pirasikaba, Marilia and Gremio in his homeland, and Narva-Trans in Estonia.

Idman.biz